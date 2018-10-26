VIDEO: Hillary looks alarmed as she fights off coughs

That sneaky Hillary Clinton tried to hide more coughing today be pretending to scratch her nose.

Appearing for congressional candidate Donna Shalala in Miami, Florida, Clinton spoke for about 18 minutes.

“So 13 days, let’s make Donna Shalala goes to Congress,” Hillary concluded, coughing, but trying to swallow it.

As the candidate joined her on stage, an alarmed look grew on Clinton’s face.

She coughed into her hand.

Moments later, as she first pushed the microphone down, and after it was ultimately removed from the stage, several other candidates joined them for a photo.

As Hillary was about to leave the stage, she attempted to cover another cough by scratching her nose.

The failed Democrat presidential candidate was strolling on the campus of Mansfield College in England earlier this month.

Clinton was walking with a group of women when she coughed uncontrollably.

“Can I get some water?” she asked an aide as she walked by the camera.

She repeatedly coughed into the paw she uses to shake hands with fans.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Former Secret Service Agent Says Identity of Mail Bomber is Going to "Surprise" People

Former Secret Service Agent Says Identity of Mail Bomber is Going to “Surprise” People

U.S. News
Comments
President Trump May Take Extraordinary Action Against Caravan and Migrants, Say Media Reports

President Trump May Take Extraordinary Action Against Caravan and Migrants, Say Media Reports

U.S. News
Comments

Mexican Woman Laments Trash-Covered Streets After Migrant Caravan Passes Through

U.S. News
comments

Hoax Bomb Evidence Encourages Copycat Attackers

U.S. News
comments

Liberal Douchebag Knocks MAGA Hat Off Black Trump Supporter’s Head

U.S. News
comments

Comments