Video: Hispanic Comedian George Lopez Attacks Latino Trump Supporter

Image Credits: Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts.

A Latino Trump supporter was accosted by Hispanic comedian George Lopez in a New Mexico Hooters on Sunday.

The incident happened after the Trump supporter spotted Lopez and began recording.

“Here comes my boy, George,” he said, before Lopez lunged at his phone.

“He’s a badass! Look at him – he wants to punch me! Whoa! George wants to fight me!” he exclaimed as Lopez appeared to be grabbing on the Trump supporter’s neck.

According to TMZ, he had been triggering Lopez earlier, yelling out “MAGA” and other “pro-Trump comments.”

“A source close to George tells TMZ the guy had been in the comedian’s face all night, making pro-Trump comments and yelling ‘MAGA.’ George finally had it and went HAM,” TMZ reported.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Busted! Voter Fraud Ring Discovered In Texas

Busted! Voter Fraud Ring Discovered In Texas

Hot News
Comments
Female Candidate Leading The Polls Banned From Advertising

Female Candidate Leading The Polls Banned From Advertising

Hot News
Comments

Blogger Lives Matter: China Jails Those Who Mock National Anthem

Hot News
comments

Alec Baldwin’s ABC Talk Show Debut Tanks, Draws Lowest Sunday Night Demo Ratings in All of Network TV

Hot News
comments

America Sleeps While Liberty Dies

Hot News
comments

Comments