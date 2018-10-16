Video: Hispanic Comedian George Lopez Attacks Latino Trump Supporter

A Latino Trump supporter was accosted by Hispanic comedian George Lopez in a New Mexico Hooters on Sunday.

The incident happened after the Trump supporter spotted Lopez and began recording.

“Here comes my boy, George,” he said, before Lopez lunged at his phone.

“He’s a badass! Look at him – he wants to punch me! Whoa! George wants to fight me!” he exclaimed as Lopez appeared to be grabbing on the Trump supporter’s neck.

According to TMZ, he had been triggering Lopez earlier, yelling out “MAGA” and other “pro-Trump comments.”

“A source close to George tells TMZ the guy had been in the comedian’s face all night, making pro-Trump comments and yelling ‘MAGA.’ George finally had it and went HAM,” TMZ reported.