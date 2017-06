Sesame Street muppet Elmo, who was enlisted as a propaganda tool to push globalism and open borders, had a different message in a re-edit of his recent interview.

SHOCK VIDEO: Honest Elmo (@PrisonPlanet) exposes CNN & Sesame Street as tools of globalist migrant-resettlement programs. pic.twitter.com/XBewdQryw4 — John Panda Skjult (@skjultster) June 28, 2017