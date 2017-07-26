Video: Huge 'CNN Sucks' Chant At Trump Rally

President Trump received a huge ovation in Youngstown, Ohio on Tuesday night, with the crowd at one point erupting into a ‘CNN sucks’ chant as Trump spoke of ‘fake news’.

“I’m here this evening to cut through the fake news filter and to speak directly to the American people,” Trump said, prompting the huge crowd to boo the media.

“Fake news. Fake, fake, fake news,” Trump said, as the crowd began to chant “CNN sucks.”

Clapping along, a clearly elated Trump noted “Boy oh boy, what people. Is there any place that’s more fun, more exciting, and safer than a Trump rally?”

“Cool, cool.” Trump reacted as the crowd erupted.

Elsewhere during the rally, a heckler wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the word “Resist,” was dragged out by security after disrupting Trump’s speech.

Trump mocks heckler at Ohio campaign rally: "I bet your mommy voted for us:" https://t.co/DEyuVSwPEh pic.twitter.com/5i6XF2YSRw — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 26, 2017

“Boy, he’s a young one. He’s going back home to mommy,” the president told the crowd.

“Oh, is he in trouble,” Trump added sarcastically.

“He’s in trouble. And I’ll bet his mommy voted for us, right?” Trump told the delighted audience.

Earlier in the day, Trump held a rally for boy scouts in West Virginia.

The scouts on hand wildly cheered and chanted “USA”, triggering the leftist media into declaring the event to be a ‘Hitler Youth Rally’.

Newsweek reported:

President Donald Trump brought his bombastic politics to a Boy Scouts event Monday in West Virginia, drawing cheers from the children gathered at the event and prompting comparisons between his rousing rhetoric and Nazi youth rallies from some liberal activists and journalists.

CNN host Jake Tapper whined and complained about Trump bringing politics into his speech: