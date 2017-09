Independent journalist Laura Loomer confronted former Hillary Clinton campaign aide Huma Abedin following her husband’s conviction of a sex crime with a minor.

Abedin’s husband, former Congressman Anthony Weiner, was sentenced to 21 months in prison Monday for conducting various sex acts with a 15-year-old girl over social media.

Loomer previously confronted former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during a book signing held at Costco earlier this month.