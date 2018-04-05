Video: Hungary PM Says Migration Realities Suppressed by Media

Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, spoke out against Western Europe’s media censorship in an interview on national television.

“I would have never thought — referring back to thirty years ago, when Fidesz [his party] got established — there would come a moment, and I have to say it from Budapest: People, there is censorship in Europe. The news and information about the migration is regularly suppressed, faked and manipulated.”

According to Orban, even “at the official level, they frequently suppress such news, disable advertisements, censor such information, and the Hungarian opposition parties are part of this Western European operation.”

