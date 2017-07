I’ve had it with the media’s sanctimonious crap about Trump “encouraging violence”.

The MSM has encouraged violence against Trump & his supporters for most of the last 2 years.

Please share this video! https://youtu.be/hZV0sw39Be8

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.