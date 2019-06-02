Video: Illegal Alien Africans Wade Across Rio Grande Into Texas

Video from the Customs and Border Protection shows a group of illegals from Africa wading across the Rio Grande River into the United States.

The video shows men, women and children from Angola, Cameroon and Congo walking through the river and into Texas on Thursday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector apprehended a large group of 116 individuals—from Angola, Cameroon and Congo—after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande River into the U.S. on Thursday: https://t.co/5VsJsD4nPF pic.twitter.com/HWGyVtzEC6 — CBP (@CBP) May 31, 2019

The shallow river, considered a “natural barrier,” did nothing to stop or even slow the attempted migrant invasion.

The White House commented that this is why Democrats need to work with Republicans to “close the [immigration] loopholes.”

Last night, U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 100 illegal aliens from Congo, Angola, and Cameroon near the U.S.–Mexico border. Our southern border is now a magnet for illegal immigration from all over the world. It's time for Democrats to help close the loopholes! pic.twitter.com/lxe7qqQiNj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 31, 2019

According to CBP Chief Raul Ortiz, it’s the first large group from Africa to try to breach the U.S. border via Mexico.

“Large groups present a unique challenge for the men and women of the Del Rio Sector,” Ortiz said in statement. “This large group from Africa further demonstrates the complexity and severity of the border security and humanitarian crisis at our Southwest border.”

It’s likely these migrants will never return for their asylum hearings, as 9 in 10 apprehended migrants released into the U.S. never show up for their court date, according to the DHS.

“That particular population, as we continue to release into the interior hundreds if not thousands of family units into the interior every week, is of grave concern as it relates to these individuals not appearing before immigration judges and now being fugitives,” an ICE official told Congress in May.

Trump has threatened Mexico with incremental tariffs for them to address this UN-backed illegal incursion, saying Sunday that the country has been an “abuser” of the U.S. “for decades.”

“Tom” from Texas called in to give a boots on the ground update of the growing scourge of MS-13 violence now being committed on the U.S. side of the border. Alex breaks down how Texas has always been ground zero for fighting globalist tyranny.