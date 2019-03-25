Video: Incredible Footage Shows 22 Illegals Jump Out of Smuggler's Truck

Footage shot in South Texas shows the moment 22 illegal aliens piled out of a vehicle after a human smuggling attempt went wrong.

Brooks County Sheriff’s deputies on Friday released the dash cam video filmed in Encino, 70 miles out from the US-Mexico border, showing a vehicle flee after being pulled over.

The truck heads the wrong way on a one-way road, then lands off to the side of the highway as over a dozen illegal immigrants scramble to escape.

“Brooks County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a White Ford F-250 that came back stolen,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “After a brief pursuit the vehicle bailout in Encino, TX.”

It’s unclear how many, if any, illegals were apprehended.

Despite its distance from the Texas border, Highway 281 in Brooks County is a well-known immigrant smuggling route along which illegals routinely die attempting to traverse the sweltering, desert-like Texas terrain, often accompanied by “coyotes,” or human smugglers.

