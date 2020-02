“His royal highness” Charlie Kirk ran into Owen Shroyer at CPAC, but didn’t look to excited about the idea of having a conversation with the one and only, Cuck Slayer!



Also, WATCH: Brandon O’Morchoe joins Owen in the Yippy booth at CPAC 2020!

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!