Infowars reporter Owen Shroyer asks some teenage girls at an anti-Trump rally to justify their beliefs, one responds by having an emotional breakdown and crying.

This is what Pavlovian conditioning by the media and public school system can create.

Incidentally, note how the Latina girl in the “Latina Power” shirt says she’s there representing “brown power,” then immediately says how horrible it is that Nazis are advocating white power.

Libs have zero self-awareness.