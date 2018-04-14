Video: Ingraham and Gorka's Heated Debate Over Syria Strike

Image Credits: screenshot.

During a heated Friday night exchange on Fox News, Laura Ingraham took issue with former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka’s use of America’s founding fathers to defend President Trump’s Syria strike.

Gorka began the segment by defending President Trump’s strike on Syria as a message to Assad, who might otherwise think he “got away with it” and “can do it again.”

“Are we prepared to let that genie out of the bottle?” asked Gorka.

Ingraham, however, wanted to know how the United States planned to pay for it, especially in the absence of the international community.

“We hear a lot about the international community,” Ingraham asked. “Where the heck is the world community?”

Read more


Related Articles

Watch: Tucker And Alan Dershowitz Ruin James Comey’s Night

Watch: Tucker And Alan Dershowitz Ruin James Comey’s Night

U.S. News
Comments
Fmr Deputy Director McCabe Admonished FBI Officials For His Own Leaks

Fmr Deputy Director McCabe Admonished FBI Officials For His Own Leaks

U.S. News
Comments

Comey Admits He Hid That Dems Funded Steele Dossier From Trump – ‘Wasn’t Necessary For My Goal’

U.S. News
Comments

Voters May Get Chance to Vote on Splitting California into 3 States

U.S. News
Comments

Scientists: Nuke Attack on Washington DC Would Kill 280,000 Within 48 Hours

U.S. News
Comments

Comments