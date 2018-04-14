Video: Ingraham and Gorka's Heated Debate Over Syria Strike

During a heated Friday night exchange on Fox News, Laura Ingraham took issue with former Trump aide Sebastian Gorka’s use of America’s founding fathers to defend President Trump’s Syria strike.

Gorka began the segment by defending President Trump’s strike on Syria as a message to Assad, who might otherwise think he “got away with it” and “can do it again.”

“Are we prepared to let that genie out of the bottle?” asked Gorka.

Ingraham, however, wanted to know how the United States planned to pay for it, especially in the absence of the international community.

“We hear a lot about the international community,” Ingraham asked. “Where the heck is the world community?”

