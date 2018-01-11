Video: Ingraham Warns Trump To ‘Expect a Political Revolt From the Base'

Fox News anchor and conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham warned Wednesday night that if the President fails to build a ‘real wall’ on the Southern border and does not follow through on promises made about immigration, he will face a ‘revolt’ from core supporters.

Ingraham warned that she has been hearing from many Trump supporters that they are unhappy about the move to implement amnesty for all DACA recipients, referring to it as a “hard pill to swallow”.

“The president has to remain loyal to his supporters and to his agenda, the one he ran on, the one that won all that applause and rave reviews and all those rallies where people stood in line in hours in the cold,” Ingraham said.

“He has to be willing to walk away––yes, walk away from a bad deal just the way Reagan walked away from a bad deal with the Soviets at Reykjavik.” she added.

Ingraham cautioned that the move to cement the status of illegal immigrants benefits establishment Republicans who want “cheap labor” and Democrats who want “new voters.”

She also added that the agenda of both is to “separate Donald Trump from his base and break the spirit of the populist movement.”

Ingraham also noted that DACA is the only bargaining chip Trump has with the Democrats on immigration, and it should be kept in mind that Democrats want to ensure “supermajorities” in key battleground states by legalizing illegal immigrants.

“This deal could decide the fate of the country,” Ingraham said, adding “I’m going to wait to see what the final DACA proposal looks like. But if it does not include a wall- a real wall, not a see through wall, expect a political revolt from the base — which means losing the House and maybe even losing the Senate.”

“And by the way, chain migration- absolutely necessary…. He promised them a big beautiful wall. Unless chain migration is ended, I fear your most ardent supporters will write you off as just another politician who said something he didn’t mean. And that would be heartbreaking.” Ingraham urged.