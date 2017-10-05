Video: Injured Las Vegas Massacre Survivor Stands to Meet Trump

An injured man who survived the Las Vegas massacre refused to ‘take a knee’ when he met President Trump in hospital, dragging himself out of bed to shake hands with the POTUS.

Thomas Gunderson was one of the hundreds injured during the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The video shows him making a concious effort to stand up immediately before Melania Trump enters the room. Melania tells him it’s not necessary to stand, but Gunderson does so anyway

“Hey this guy looks tough to me,” Trump said as he entered the room before patting Gunderson on the back.

“I will never lie down when the President of this great country comes to shake my hand!” Gunderson posted on his Facebook page.

“There may be plenty of issues in this country but I will always respect my country, my president and my flag. Shot in the leg or not, I will stand to show my President the respect he deserves!”

The video has been viewed over 12 million times in less than 24 hours, with well in excess of 300,000 shares.

Perhaps Colin Kaepernick and the rest of the NFL cry-babies should take note.

