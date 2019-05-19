Black’s Law defines Insurrection as: a rebellion, or rising of citizens or subjects in resistance to their government.

Which is clearly what we have today in America.

But before there was the threat of Antifa, Open Borders, or Socialism, there was a quietly growing Islamic jihad spreading throughout the nation.

And while we have been warned by experts and brave Muslims, many Americans remain ignorant or complicit.

If we continue to do nothing, it will inevitably destroy the freedoms our families have fought and died for.