Black’s Law defines Insurrection as: a rebellion, or rising of citizens or subjects in resistance to their government.

Which is clearly what we have today in America.

But before there was the threat of Antifa, Open Borders, or Socialism, there was a quietly growing Islamic jihad spreading throughout the nation.

And while we have been warned by experts and brave Muslims, many Americans remain ignorant or complicit.

If we continue to do nothing, it will inevitably destroy the freedoms our families have fought and died for.


Related Articles

Not Just Florida: Border Patrol To Fly Thousands Of Illegal Migrants To San Diego

Not Just Florida: Border Patrol To Fly Thousands Of Illegal Migrants To San Diego

U.S. News
Comments
DNA tests reveal 30% of suspected fraudulent migrant families were unrelated

DNA tests reveal 30% of suspected fraudulent migrant families were unrelated

U.S. News
Comments

Candace Owens: Big Tech Trying to ‘Subvert a Mass Awakening’

U.S. News
comments

“Treason!” – Barr Finds “Government Power Was Used To Spy On American Citizens”

U.S. News
comments

Pete Buttigieg: Erasing Thomas Jefferson’s Name ‘Right Thing to Do’

U.S. News
comments

Comments