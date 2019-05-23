Video: Intolerant Liberals Defend Baby Killing at Pro-Abortion Rally

Infowars reporters Millie Weaver and Kaitlin Bennett attempted to ask questions at the Stop Abortion Ban protest held in Austin, Texas but instead got bombarded by angry cat ladies and assaulted by beta males.

As the reality sets in that America isn’t going to go along with the liberal agenda as it once did, the left more and more is losing self-control, taking off their gloves and showing the world who they really are: baby killers.

The protesters also built a human wall to stop Bennett and Weaver from doing their jobs.

Millie joins Alex in-studio to give her analysis on the leftist insanity she encountered face to face.


