Video: Iran Launches Missiles at Iraq Military Base Housing US Forces

UPDATE: The Pentagon deployed 6 B-52 bombers to the Diego Garcia Air Force Base in the Indian Ocean following reports of Iranian strikes Iraqi military bases.

More on this as it develops… Original story below…

Videos circulating on social media claim to show Iran launching ballistic missiles at a military base in Iraq, which many claim is housing US military service members.

A statement from the Department of Defense Tuesday laid blame on the Iranian regime.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.

We are working on initial battle damage assessments.

In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region.

As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.

Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Reports from Fox News claimed missiles hit multiple locations in Iraq early Wednesday, with “tens” of missiles striking near the Al Assad Air Base, which Trump visited in December 2018. A base in Erbil was also reportedly hit, according to ABC News.

Watch: ALEX JONES BREAKS DOWN THE LATEST IRANIAN MISSILE STRIKE ON IRAQ BASES *LIVE*

From Fox News:

The source told Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin: “Under missile attack from Iran. These are either cruise missiles or short-range ballistic missiles. All over the country.” The missiles struck near Al Assad Air Base in Anbar, among other locations. There was no immediate word on injuries or damage.

Iranian state TV reported the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had taken responsibility for the attack.

One photo purported to show a missile launch.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed President Donald Trump was aware of and monitoring the situation.

The strikes come in the wake of a US strike on an airport in Baghdad which killed the leader of the elite Quds Force Qasem Soleimani.

More on this as it develops…

