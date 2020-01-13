Video: Iranian Protesters Refuse To Walk On US, Israel Flags

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Video out of Iran shows protesters refusing to trample on murals of the US and Israeli flag, painted on the ground, intended for a show of disrespect.

Instead, the protesters, led by students at Shahid Beheshti University campus, walked around the flags, and yelled ‘shame’ at those who stood on the paintings.

The protesters have been chanting ‘Death to Islamic Republic dictatorship’ and ‘America is not our enemy’, according to reports.

BBC reporter Ali Hamedani noted that “At the height of the Iranian establishment anti Americanism, Tehran Beheshti university’s students refused walking over the US and Israel flag while participating in #IranProtests. They all grew up to hate the two countries but seems like the revolutionary ideology is failed.”

Demonstrators were also seen attacking images of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

The videos emerged from a second day of demonstrations against the Iranian regime, prompted by the government’s forced admission that it shot down a Ukranian airliner, killing 176 innocent people, many of them Iranian.

Iranian media reported that counter demonstrations, organised by pro-regime Iranians, converged on the British embassy in Tehran, demanding it be closed following the arrest of Britain’s Ambassador Rob Macaire, who is accused of stoking anti-regime protests.

The regime has begun to crack down on the protests, with reports of shots being fired and blood shed:

Meanwhile, President Trump issued a warning to the Iranian government, tweeting: ‘To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching.”

Trump had earlier sent a message of support to the people of Iran on Saturday evening, saying “we are inspired by your courage”:

