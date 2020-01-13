Video: Iranian Protesters Refuse To Walk On US, Israel Flags

Video out of Iran shows protesters refusing to trample on murals of the US and Israeli flag, painted on the ground, intended for a show of disrespect.

Instead, the protesters, led by students at Shahid Beheshti University campus, walked around the flags, and yelled ‘shame’ at those who stood on the paintings.

🔴Now Iran The people do not disrespect the flag of USA and Israel. They say all over Iran: We are not the enemy of the USA and Israel. Our enemy is the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.#IranProtests #IranProtests2020 pic.twitter.com/usT41DaYtm — Mohammad Mozafari (@mohmd_mozafari) January 12, 2020

The protesters have been chanting ‘Death to Islamic Republic dictatorship’ and ‘America is not our enemy’, according to reports.

Watch how Iranian students refuse to step on American & the flag of Israel. This should embarrassed Iranian regime & their propaganda funeral for #Soleimani where people were told to chant “Death To America”.

Now people in Iran chanting “Death to Islamic Republic dictatorship.” pic.twitter.com/hTxDuxZeaB — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 12, 2020

«بی‌شرف، بی‌شرف»

واكنش دانشجویان #دانشگاه شهيد بهشتي به رد شدن بسیجی‌ها از روي پرچم #آمريكا و #اسرائيل pic.twitter.com/PGNjGW7YBg — اتاق خبر منوتو (@ManotoNews) January 12, 2020

BBC reporter Ali Hamedani noted that “At the height of the Iranian establishment anti Americanism, Tehran Beheshti university’s students refused walking over the US and Israel flag while participating in #IranProtests. They all grew up to hate the two countries but seems like the revolutionary ideology is failed.”

Demonstrators were also seen attacking images of former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran's people hated Soleimani. They want regime change. Scene of #IranProtests in Tabriz tonight. The MEK report protests in Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Ahvaz, Shadegan, Kermanshah, Sanandaj, Karaj, Sari, Babol, Amol, Semnan, Shahroud, Qazvin, Zanjan, Shiraz, Urmia, Gorgan & Arak. pic.twitter.com/c1iviS4FDR — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 12, 2020

The videos emerged from a second day of demonstrations against the Iranian regime, prompted by the government’s forced admission that it shot down a Ukranian airliner, killing 176 innocent people, many of them Iranian.

Jan 12, Tehran, #Iran

Students of Alame Tabatabaie University chant against the regime's state-run TV for deceiving the public for the past 3 days saying that flight #PS572 crashed due to "technical reasons".

"Our state-run TV is our disgrace", they chant. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/BqjPQxk4w0 — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) January 12, 2020

Iranian media reported that counter demonstrations, organised by pro-regime Iranians, converged on the British embassy in Tehran, demanding it be closed following the arrest of Britain’s Ambassador Rob Macaire, who is accused of stoking anti-regime protests.

The regime has begun to crack down on the protests, with reports of shots being fired and blood shed:

#Update: Just in – At least 7 people were shot and bodies were reportedly been dragged away on the street of #Azadi in #Tehran in #Iran. pic.twitter.com/cChjzzmk9X — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 12, 2020

#Breaking: Just in – People in #Tehran running away from the sounds of gunshots being shot by regime forces in #Iran. pic.twitter.com/LrPNAFYMng — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, President Trump issued a warning to the Iranian government, tweeting: ‘To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching.”

To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Trump had earlier sent a message of support to the people of Iran on Saturday evening, saying “we are inspired by your courage”:

مشاور امنیت ملی امروز عنوان کرد كه تحریم ها و اعتراضات، ایران را«به شدت تحت فشار»قرار داده است و آنها را مجبور به مذاكره می كند.در واقع، اصلا برایم اهمیتی نداردکه آیا آنها مذاکره می کنند یا نه.این کاملاً به عهده ی خودشان است، اما سلاح هسته ای نداشته باشیدو«معترضان خود را نکشید.» https://t.co/DBGGs8QFcJ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

