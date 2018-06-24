Video: Israel Fires Patriot Missile At Drone In Syria

The Israel Defense Forces reported that they had fired a Patriot missile into Syrian airspace, targeting a drone approaching from Syria.

“We will not allow violation of our aerial sovereignty,” the IDF stated.

According to Haaretz newspaper, prior to the launch, residents of the Upper Galilee in northern Israel witnessed an explosion and a smoke trail they had supposedly seen in the sky.

“A Patriot missile was launched at an unmanned aerial vehicle approaching from Syria. The drone turned away from the border as a result without being hit,” the IDF said in a press release.

A video allegedly showing a smoke trail had later appeared on social media. However, the authenticity of the footage couldn’t be immediately confirmed.

Commenting on the issue, Reuters reported, citing a pro-Assad commander, that the targeted UAE was engaged in the military operations in Quneitra province near the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

Over the weekend, Syrian government forces and allied troops have been ramping up their military advance in militant-held areas close to the country’s border with Jordan and the Golan Heights.


