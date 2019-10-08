Video: James Clapper Admits Obama Made Deep State Officials Spy on Trump

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper admitted on CNN that former President Obama had ordered the CIA and FBI to spy on the Trump campaign leading up to the 2016 election.

In a CNN appearance on Monday, host Jim Sciutto asked Clapper if he’s concerned that Attorney General William Barr and U.S. attorney John Durham will find wrongdoing by intelligence officials like him.

“The message I’m getting from all this is, apparently what we were supposed to have done was to ignore the Russian interference, ignore the Russian meddling and the threat that it poses to us, and oh, by the way, blown off what the then commander in chief, President Obama, told us to do, which was to assemble all the reporting that we could that we had available to us and put it in one report that the president could pass on to the Congress and to the next administration,” Clapper said.

Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh pointed out Clapper’s bombshell admission during his broadcast:

RUSH: Audio sound bite number 10, this morning on CNN Jim Sciutto is talking to James Clapper, who was as corrupt as Brennan, Obama’s Director of National Intelligence. And Jim Sciutto says, “Are you concerned that Barr or Durham’s investigation will find wrongdoing and seek to punish former intelligence officials like you?”

CLAPPER: The message I’m getting from all this is, apparently what we were supposed to have done was to ignore the Russian interference, ignore the Russian meddling and the threat that it poses to us, and oh, by the way, blown off what the then commander in chief, President Obama, told us to do, which was to assemble all the reporting that we could that we had available to us —

RUSH: Wait, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa! Stop the digital. Did you hear what he just said? He just said (imitating Clapper), “And, by the way, should we have just blown off what Obama told us to do?” Does he know what he’s just done here? Clapper on CNN today said Obama made us do it. Here, finish the bite or play it from the top, whichever you have ready to go.

CLAPPER: — and put it in one report that the president could pass on to the Congress and to the next administration. And while we’re at it, declassify as much as we possibly could to make it public, and that’s what we did.

SCIUTTO: One issue I’m — (crosstalk)

CLAPPER: It’s kind of disconcerting now to be investigated for, you know having done our duty and done what we were told to do by the president.

RUSH: Well, so now he doesn’t like it! Now that he’s being investigated here by Barr and Durham, he says, “Hey, it was Obama. We’re just doing what Obama told us to do,” which we’ve always suspected. But I find it fascinating the way he characterizes this. (impression) “Well, uh, apparently what we were supposed to have done is — is just ignore the Russian interference.” There wasn’t any. There wasn’t any Russian interference. You can’t prove it. There wasn’t any. Don’t give me the $150,000 ad buy the Russian troll farms made on Facebook after the election.

The Russians didn’t tamper with any votes. The Russians didn’t effect anything on any election result anywhere. The Russians did not meddle. You know, it really comes off of that. These people are still living off the idea the Russians meddled because they might have wanted to, the Russians interfered because they might have wanted to — and because Mueller went to the obvious step of making sure some Russians were indicted. We couldn’t find any Russians in the story!

From the beginning, the only Russian in the story was that fat ambassador who took everybody to lunch, Kislyak. Other than that, there weren’t any Russians in the story!

Over the summer, President Trump hinted that he knew Obama kickstarted the Deep State spy effort against him during the 2016 election.

“I would say that he certainly must have known about it because it went very high up in the chain but you’re gonna find that out,” Trump said. “I’m not gonna make that statement quite yet, but I would say President Obama had to know about it.”

.@GStephanopoulos: “You clearly believe that there was a group of people working against you. Do you think Pres. Obama was behind it?” Pres. Trump: “I would say that he certainly must have known about it … I’m not gonna make that statement quite yet” https://t.co/J72Biz1YSs pic.twitter.com/xANi3MPLb7 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) June 16, 2019

And in 2018, fired FBI agent Peter Strzok and his paramour Lisa Page discussed in text messages that “the White House is running this,” meaning the counterintelligence probe into Trump.

Seems to me the headline here should have been the quote cited by Peter Strzok, attributed to a redacted source, saying “The White House is running this”, referring in August 2016 to the opening of the Trump counter-intelligence investigation. https://t.co/UOaNDZNQL7 — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 20, 2018

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

In what has become an unprecedented partisan abuse of legislative power, Obama and the Democrats have made a series of moves intended on undermining the Executive office at the expense of the levers of our Constitutional Republic.

By the way, we’re in the final day of running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!