Video: James O'Keefe Tells C-SPAN Why MSM Is Dying

Project Veritas founder and investigate journalist James O’Keefe joined C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” show Friday to discuss the decline of mainstream media and the growing role of alternative media to bring real news to the American people.

“What we’re trying to do is expose waste, fraud and abuse all over the country, but one of the greatest sources of misinformation and of malfeasance these days is the media itself,” O’Keefe said.

“That takes us to the mainstream media and big big tech companies, Facebook, Google, and Twitter – which we most recently exposed.”

“The problem with modern journalism is that in many ways, the most important paramount virtue of journalism is to tell the truth to the masses. That’s what journalism is. You have to tell the truth to the American people.

“Yes, we do go undercover, we do utilize deception with a source, or as we call it, “target,” but that’s in order to tell the truth to the people because journalists – if you just report what your source tells you, if you blindly pass along untrue information, like when Buzzfeed asked Twitter, ‘Do you shadow ban?’ and Twitter said ‘We don’t do this.'”

“But what if they do do it? So if you just report what the source or government agency or politician wants you to hear, you’re passing along untrue information.”