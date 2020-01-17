Video: Jeopardy Contestants Can't Name Impeachment Ringleader Adam Schiff

The Democrat impeachment sham was dealt another blow this week when contestants on Jeopardy failed to recognize House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff.

Despite the California congressman’s frequent appearances on CNN and other MSM talk shows, largely in part to his efforts to overthrow Donald Trump’s presidency, none of the quiz show players were able to identify Schiff when shown a picture.

Adam Schiff was an answer on Jeopardy today. Not a single person knew who he was. pic.twitter.com/SQObAMzxw7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 16, 2020

The $1,200 answer in the category “U.S. representatives” was accompanied by a photo of the politician, who is affectionately referred to as “Pencil Neck” by the president, stating, “One-fifty-third of California’s House delegation is this House Intelligence Committee chairman.”

The Hill notes “Jeopardy!” episodes are typically filmed 3 months in advance, which would set the episode’s record date around the time Democrats were still trying to get the ball rolling on their impeachment charade.



