Joe Biden is smart. He’s savvy. And he knows how to play the power game.

As vice president, Biden helped his son Hunter escape legal trouble by threatening to hold a $1 billion loan from Ukraine if they didn’t fire a prosecutor looking into his questionable activities.

He also never hesitates to express himself with women and young girls.

He may be old, but he’s still alive, and that’s just as good of a reason as any to run for president!