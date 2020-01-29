Video: Joe Biden Keeps Telling Voters Not To Vote For Him in 2020

Democrat presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has repeatedly told voters not to vote for him in the 2020 election.

In a video compilation by Vice News, Biden can be seen routinely telling his supporters to vote for another candidate, including re-electing President Trump.

Currently, Biden is leading the other Democrat candidates at 26%, with socialist contender Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) trailing second place at 21%, according to the latest Quinnipiac University national poll.

This is the supposed frontrunner for the Democrats?

The Democrat primary elections officially kick off in Iowa on February 3rd.

Patrick Howley joins Tom to discuss why the Democrats have still not settled on a candidate to go against Trump and why the globalists will still pick the eventual winner.

