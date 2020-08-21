Video: Joe Biden Supporters Steal 7-Year-Old Boy’s MAGA Hat, Attack His Mother

A video from outside of last night’s DNC Convention in Milwaukee shows two Joe Biden supporters stealing a MAGA hat from a 7-year-old boy before physically attacking his mother.

The mother Abbey and her son Riley were waiting for a table at a restaurant across the road from the Wisconsin Center when they were approached by two female Biden supporters.

The clip shows the two women tearing up signs belonging to Abbey as they admit they are destroying her property but “don’t give a fuck.”

One of the women then steals a red MAGA hat from the 7-year-old boy before throwing it to her friend.

Moments ago outside of the DNC convention, Joe Biden supporters attacked a 7 year-old boy. He was attacked simply because he wore a @realDonaldTrump hat. His name is Riley.

Watch it happen.

Listen to him cry. Will Joe condemn this violence against Children? Via @TrumpStudents pic.twitter.com/0624shmPDg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

The boy then comes running up to the other women telling her, “That’s somebody else’s hat!” before she swipes it away from him again.

The boy begins to cry as one of the Biden supporters responds, “We don’t give a fuck, your mom likes Trump.”

The boy then tries to retrieve the hat as one of the women aims a kick which almost hits him.

Here are photos of the victims. Mother, Abbey and her son Riley. They were just waiting for a table at a restaurant across from the DNC convention when the attack happened. If Joe Biden supporters will do this to children — what will they do you you? Sick. pic.twitter.com/j9fnc3025d — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2020

The mother’s male partner or friend then tries to get the hat back, but the Biden supporter tries to punch him in the face.

The Biden supporter then throws the hat over a fence as the confrontation ends with a deluge of expletives as one of them Biden supporters screams “we will knock you the fuck out!” as the other once again tries to physically attack the mother.

The mother has filed an assault report with the Wilmington Delaware Police.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!