VIDEO: Journo Asks ‘What Do You Say to Americans,’ Trump Replies ‘I’d Say You’re a Terrible Reporter’

Video footage from Friday’s coronavirus press conference shows President Donald Trump having a sharp retort for an agitated journalist demanding “What do you say to the American people?”

The video shows Trump trying to call on a reporter named “John,” but being repeatedly interrupted by another journalist yelling, “What do you say to Americans who are scared, I guess, two hundred dead, fourteen thousand who are sick, millions, as you witnessed, who are scared right now. What do you say right now to the people who are scared?”



President Trump glowers at the man from behind the podium, shakes his head slightly, and says, “I’d say that you’re a terrible reporter, that’s what I say.”

The President added, “I think that’s a very nasty question, and I think that’s a very bad signal you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope. And you’re doing sensationalism, the same thing with NBC and Comcast, I don’t call it Comcast, I call it Con-Cast.”

“To every American who is scared out there, what do you say?” Trump: “I’d say you’re a terrible reporter.” pic.twitter.com/WorXPwPgyf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 20, 2020

