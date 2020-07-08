Video: Journo Tests "New Normal" By Wearing Hazmat Suit to Airport

A New York Post journalist wore a hazmat suit to board an airplane – and, in a sign of the times, most travelers didn’t seem to bat an eye.

Post editor Heather Hauswirth donned a white hazmat suit, complete with a face mask and sunglasses to get people’s reactions at the Los Angeles International Airport.

“Do you think I’m overdoing it with the hazmat suit?” she asked a fellow traveler during the trip late last May.

“No,” she replied.

“No,” another woman replied.

The situation was made more absurd when another traveler in a hazmat suit slinked by during Hauswirth’s interview with a man who thought the suit was overboard.

When the journalist arrives in New York, she boards an Uber that has plastic wrap isolating the passenger, “just like some dystopian cocoon,” Hauswirth notes.

“I guess I feel ok about traveling but as long as I’m in a hazmat suit,” the reporter says.

The trend, seen at least once in a Texas airport during the Ebola outbreak, has increased in the age of coronavirus as many travelers incorrectly believe suits may make them safer.

In an interview with the Washington Post, a CDC rep advised against wearing hazmat suits to airports: “Wearing a hazmat suit on an airplane is unnecessary and could cause undue concern for other travelers.”


A caller explains the false sense of security with America’s social-distancing stay-at-home shut-down

