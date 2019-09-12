Video: Julian Castro Accuses Joe Biden of Dementia

Julian Castro blasted 76-year-old Joe Biden on the Democrat debate stage Thursday, asking the former vice president if he’d forgotten what he’d said just two minutes ago.

Commenting on how his plan would automatically enroll Americans in universal healthcare, Castro slammed Biden for saying just moments earlier that people would have to opt-in to the plan.

“Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago?” Castro asked. “I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy in…I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you’re not.”

Several gaffes on the campaign trail have led to accusations Biden may suffer from a neurological disorder.

Watch Infowars LIVE debate coverage:


Related Articles

Ocasio-Cortez: Republican Party Is ‘Scared’ of Us ‘Because They Know How Powerful’ We Are

Ocasio-Cortez: Republican Party Is ‘Scared’ of Us ‘Because They Know How Powerful’ We Are

U.S. News
Comments
Media Hyped ‘Wrong’ Study Linking Trump Rallies To Hate Crimes, Then Ignored Second Study Debunking It

Media Hyped ‘Wrong’ Study Linking Trump Rallies To Hate Crimes, Then Ignored Second Study Debunking It

U.S. News
Comments

US Pastor Kills Himself Day After Promoting World Suicide Prevention Day

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Takes Victory Lap After Trump Fires John Bolton

U.S. News
comments

The Suicide Rate In The U.S. Has Hit The Highest Level In 50 Years, And There Is Concern That It Will Go Much Higher

U.S. News
comments

Comments