Video: Julian Castro Accuses Joe Biden of Dementia

Julian Castro blasted 76-year-old Joe Biden on the Democrat debate stage Thursday, asking the former vice president if he’d forgotten what he’d said just two minutes ago.

Commenting on how his plan would automatically enroll Americans in universal healthcare, Castro slammed Biden for saying just moments earlier that people would have to opt-in to the plan.

“Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago?” Castro asked. “I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy in…I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you’re not.”

Biden forgets what he said 2 minutes ago — gets called out bad by Castro pic.twitter.com/zN3t8Odc7a — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 13, 2019

Several gaffes on the campaign trail have led to accusations Biden may suffer from a neurological disorder.

