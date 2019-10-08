Video: Julián Castro Escorts Illegals Into America - Border Patrol Deports Them Immediately

Image Credits: Julian Castro | Twitter.

Democrat presidential hopeful and former Obama Cabinet member Julián Castro escorted a group of 12 illegal immigrants from Mexico into Texas on Monday, only for them to be instantly sent back to Mexico.

The botched publicity stunt took place near Brownsville, Texas where Castro walked across a bridge from Matamoros, Mexico with eight LGBT illegal immigrants and a deaf Salvadoran woman, accompanied by her three family members.

The presidential candidate was attempting to help the group claim asylum in the United States, but the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy ensures border crossers aren’t released into America and instead are to remain in the country until their asylum pleas are adjudicated.

With nearly half of illegal immigrants failing to appear at their court hearings in 2017, this policy helps the U.S. sort out legitimate asylum claims from those who are taking advantage of our failed border policies.

However, Castro says “cruelty is the point” for Donald Trump.

The Democrat also claimed Trump’s “agenda is killing people – and it’s on purpose.”

Watch below as Castro speaks with CBP agents after accompanying the group across the international bridge.

Hours later, the Texas Civil Rights Project released a statement saying all 12 individuals were sent back to Mexico.

In July, another Democrat presidential candidate, Cory Booker, escorted five illegal immigrants across the border in a similar stunt.

