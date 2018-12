Kaitlin Bennett took a jab at the people who refuse to say Merry Christmas by shooting up a sign that read “Happy Holidays.”

It's Merry Christmas, NOT happy holidays. Quit being a bunch of PC pansies. Here's my Christmas present to everyone 🎅🎅 pic.twitter.com/kchIzPFRt9 — Kaitlin Bennett (@KaitMarieox) December 25, 2018