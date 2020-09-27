VIDEO: Kamala Harris Says Tupac Is the ‘Best Rapper Alive’, Is Unable to Name Any Modern Artists

Video footage shows Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris struggling to name any living rapper after declaring that Tupac Shakur, who died over 20 years ago in 1996, is in her opinion the “best rapper alive” during an interview at the NAACP virtual convention on Friday.

“Tupac,” Harris quickly answered in monotone when asked to name the best rapper alive.

Interviewer Angela Rye laughed out loud and reminded Harris that Tupac Shakur is not actually alive.

“Not alive, I know, I keep doing that,” a flustered Harris said before Rye appeared to realize the questionable optics of the interview and threw the politician a lifeline.



“Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on; I’m with you,” Rye said, before giving Harris another chance to name a living rapper.

The former district attorney of San Francisco looked off vacantly into the distance and stumbled over her words: ‘Um, who would I say, I mean, there’s so many… I mean, you know, I, there are some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane, but others, I -” “I don’t know what that means,” a laughing Rye interjected. “Keep going, keep moving, keep moving, Angela,” Harris ordered. Rye eventually complied with Harris’ demands and dropped the question, but not before quipping, “That was not supposed to be a stumper.”

Kamala Harris asked, who's the best rapper alive? She answers @2PAC Then says "Not alive, I know, I keep doing that." Tries to think of another living rapper. "There's some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane."

Harris has previously drawn criticism for claiming that she smoked marijuana and listened to Snoop Dogg and Tupac in college, despite graduating from college a full five years before either artist released a debut album.

