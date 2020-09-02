Video: Kanye West Says "Planned Parenthood Was Set Up To Kill Black People"

Kanye West declared this week that Planned Parenthood is engaged in deliberately killing black people, and that its founder Margaret Sanger was a white supremacist.

“In 50 years, there’s been 22 million — over 22,500,000 — black people aborted strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people,” West emphasised while speaking to Nick Cannon on his podcast Cannon’s Class.

West noted that Sanger’s stated goal was to control and contain the black American population.

Watch:

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, abortion kills more black people than HIV, homicide, diabetes, accidents, cancer, and heart disease — watch this one — combined,” the singer urged.

“Three thousand shootings in Chicago a year, 700 murders, you’ve got to put that with heart disease, you’ve got to put that with HIV, you’ve got to put that with diabetes, you’ve got to put that with just accidents, and put that with cancer, and it doesn’t add up to specifically abortions. If you think about that number, 1,000 black babies are aborted each day” he continued to explain.

“I’ve sent this to people, and there are some people that say, ‘wow, that touches me.’ Some people say, ‘I feel that,’” West continued, adding that “an overwhelming amount of people” thank him for bringing the figures to their attention.

“Thank you for sending? Why would you thank anyone for sending that?” West countered.

The entertainer has repeatedly spoken out against abortion and Planned Parenthood, telling attendees at a rally in July that his mother saved his life by choosing not to have an abortion.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” the star later tweeted.

