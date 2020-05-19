Video: Karen Takes Her Family To The Beach, Complains Other People Are At The Beach

A video of a British woman has gone viral after she took her entire family to the beach and then complained that there were too many other people at the beach who were not social distancing.

The video, shot by the BBC, shows the Karen talking about how nice it is to be at the beach with her loved ones, after she drove an hour and a half to get there. But then the complaining kicks in.

“It’s lovely to get out but I’m quite shocked at how many people are here,” she said, adding “They’re not paying attention to social distancing. I find that quite annoying to be honest – it’s like being in Tesco.”

Karen’s daughter, Karen, added that “It’s nice to get out of quarantine but I think it’s going to peak again because everyone’s going to go mad and go anywhere they can.”

Twitter users, holed up in their tiny one bedroom city flats without gardens or fresh air, immediately poured forth their disgust at anyone being outside:

Karens all over the world are milking the opportunity to inflict their petty enforcement of personal behavior on other people.

Karen is MAD. And she wants to speak to the manager of coronavirus.

