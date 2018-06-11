Video: Kim Strolls Singapore Covered By ‘Wall of Bodyguards’ Before Meeting Trump

Image Credits: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Hours before the historic summit with US President Donald Trump is set to kick off, Kim Jong-un went out for a walk in Singapore surrounded by a wall of bodyguards.

The North Korean leader appeared completely boxed in by several dozens of men in black when he decided to take a walk near the luxury St. Regis hotel, where he is staying. Kim’s massive security team covered him from all sides, making him barely visible to reporters who were snapping pictures of the ‘procession’.

Kim always travels with tight security, and his bodyguards usually follow him everywhere. It appears to be an exhausting duty, since, among other things, Kim’s squad is required to jog along his car. This time they had it a bit easier, though – as the North Korean leader preferred to walk nonchalantly, enjoying the evening and clearly not being in a hurry.

The expected Kim-Trump meeting is considered unique given it’ll be the closest meeting the leaders of the US and North Korea have ever had. It will take place after some tension, when the nations exchanged insults, and Trump famously called Kim “little rocket man”.


Related Articles

White South African Farmers Trained By Israeli Special Forces to Fight Off Violent Attacks

White South African Farmers Trained By Israeli Special Forces to Fight Off Violent Attacks

World News
Comments
Trump on summit: I think 'it's going to work out very nicely'

Trump on summit: I think ‘it’s going to work out very nicely’

World News
Comments

Isolated North Korean Public Mostly Unaware of Historic Trump-Kim Summit

World News
Comments

‘No f***ing crazy talk from anybody in the administration’

World News
Comments

German minister slams Trump for tearing up G7 agreement

World News
Comments

Comments