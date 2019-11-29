Video: Knife Attacker Shot By Police On London Bridge in "Terror Related" Melee

Warning: Graphic Footage And Vulgar Language Contained In The Following Videos And Tweets.

A man went on a stabbing spree near London Bridge on Friday morning, forcing police to shoot the attacker.

In video released online, police are seen yanking away a man who was wrestling with the suspect before shooting the assailant seconds later.

A photograph taken moments after the tussle shows another heroic citizen coming away with the attacker’s large knife.

Scotland Yard says officers are “responding to this incident as though it is terror-related”.

Watch:

Bystander takes down attacker, beats the shit out of him, another recovers the knife, police drag hero from attacker, police kill attacker at London Bridge pic.twitter.com/TkjXhE86m8 — Thomas Hill (@ThomasXXIV) November 29, 2019

Another angle on London Bridge nutter getting what he deservedpic.twitter.com/vU2YdYotPq — Old Holborn ✘ (@Holbornlolz) November 29, 2019

Click the image below to see the man who intervened standing triumphantly with the attacker’s knife in-hand.

shoutout to this brave man on london bridge who managed to get the knife away from the psycho 👍 pic.twitter.com/TPLuY301aU — 𝒿𝑜𝒹𝒾𝑒 ✨ (@jcdiet) November 29, 2019

3 in the skull…have that ya cunt! C#londonbridge pic.twitter.com/sgKGWMFfya — Carlton Leach (@TheCarltonLeach) November 29, 2019

An eyewitness claimed the attacker had a vest on, saying she saw police wrestling with a “tall, bearded man.”

The witness heard “two loud pops and also saw a spent taser, and then the guy was lying on the floor. He then pulled his coat back which showed he had some sort of vest underneath… The police then moved backwards away quickly”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan released a statement on the incident:

My statement on the incident at London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/VKX7lorkja — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) November 29, 2019

Excellent work by armed response. No messing. So good to see so many passers by refusing to be bystanders. Sadiq Khan has failed our capital city. #LondonBridge #GetKhanOut pic.twitter.com/cbbQK4T4eG — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) November 29, 2019

This tragic scene comes as the disarmed people of London are left defenseless against increasingly common knife attacks happening throughout the city.

