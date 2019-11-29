Video: Knife Attacker Shot By Police On London Bridge in "Terror Related" Melee

Warning: Graphic Footage And Vulgar Language Contained In The Following Videos And Tweets.

A man went on a stabbing spree near London Bridge on Friday morning, forcing police to shoot the attacker.

In video released online, police are seen yanking away a man who was wrestling with the suspect before shooting the assailant seconds later.

A photograph taken moments after the tussle shows another heroic citizen coming away with the attacker’s large knife.

Scotland Yard says officers are “responding to this incident as though it is terror-related”.

Watch:

Click the image below to see the man who intervened standing triumphantly with the attacker’s knife in-hand.

An eyewitness claimed the attacker had a vest on, saying she saw police wrestling with a “tall, bearded man.”

The witness heard “two loud pops and also saw a spent taser, and then the guy was lying on the floor. He then pulled his coat back which showed he had some sort of vest underneath… The police then moved backwards away quickly”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan released a statement on the incident:

This tragic scene comes as the disarmed people of London are left defenseless against increasingly common knife attacks happening throughout the city.

By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Black Friday: Women in Hijabs Fight Over a Vacuum Cleaner at Walmart

Black Friday: Women in Hijabs Fight Over a Vacuum Cleaner at Walmart

U.S. News
Comments
Poll Finds That 42% Of Young Americans Would Elect A Socialist President

Poll Finds That 42% Of Young Americans Would Elect A Socialist President

U.S. News
Comments

HuffPost: Thanksgiving ‘National Day of Mourning’ for Native Americans

U.S. News
comments

Teacher Who Supported Drag Queen Visiting School Says Parents Shouldn’t Have “Final Say” in Raising Their Children

U.S. News
comments

Binge Drinking Doubles Amongst American Women Without Children

U.S. News
comments

Comments