VIDEO: Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Team Releases 11 Minute Documentary They Claim Exonerates Teen

Rittenhouse was seen on video offering aid to passerby as an EMT, and cleaning up vulgar graffiti on public property that was vandalized during the Jacob Blake riots.



Alex Jones breaks down the leftists ramping up calls for violence and threats against those who oppose them politically.

The video then shows when the situation starts to deteriorate as convicted pedophile Joseph Rosenbaum, singles out a guard dressed similarly to Rittenhouse, but not actually Rittenhouse, outside a gas station and screams, “Shoot me, n**ga!”

Rosenbaum is later seen starting more fires, while Rittenhouse is seen running past the camera with a fire extinguisher. Moments later, a shot rings out, fired by rioter Alexander Blaine, 44, as Rosenbaum chases Rittenhouse.

The footage of the gas station shooting that was later confirmed to exonerate Rittenhouse, including reporting from the New York Times that proved he did not fire the first shot, is then examined in detail in the video.