Video: Large Mob of Illegals Circumvent Border Wall

Footage out of Sasabe, Arizona, shows the moment a massive throng of illegal aliens walked into the US, bypassing a border wall which appears to end in the middle of the desert.

Video of a large group of 134 Central Americans walking around the end of the border wall in Sasabe on Tuesday. The group immediately surrendered to @CBP #USBP agents. Eight people in the group were hospitalized. For HD video: https://t.co/SMOPKTNt3g pic.twitter.com/BpasR5NHIx — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) June 5, 2019

The group of 134 illegals, most of whom were from Central America, were apprehended Tuesday soon after they crossed, according to US Border Patrol.

The footage underscores the need to complete the wall and choke off viable points of entry in order to stop human smuggling, drug trafficking and other illicit activity.

