Video: Large Mob of Illegals Circumvent Border Wall

Footage out of Sasabe, Arizona, shows the moment a massive throng of illegal aliens walked into the US, bypassing a border wall which appears to end in the middle of the desert.

The group of 134 illegals, most of whom were from Central America, were apprehended Tuesday soon after they crossed, according to US Border Patrol.

The footage underscores the need to complete the wall and choke off viable points of entry in order to stop human smuggling, drug trafficking and other illicit activity.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735


Related Articles

Rand Paul: Deep State Defied Trump's Order To Revoke Brennan Security Clearance

Rand Paul: Deep State Defied Trump’s Order To Revoke Brennan Security Clearance

U.S. News
Comments
West Point Cadet Killed, 22 injured in Training Accident

West Point Cadet Killed, 22 injured in Training Accident

U.S. News
Comments

Pelosi tells Dems she wants to see Trump ‘in prison’

U.S. News
comments

More Americans Worried About ‘Fake News’ Than Terrorism, Racism And Climate Change: Poll

U.S. News
comments

TPUSA High School Student: Teachers Triggered by ‘America Is the Greatest Country’ Signs

U.S. News
comments

Comments