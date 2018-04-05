A former immigrant who went through the proper channels to become a legal US resident slammed California’s sanctuary laws at a city council meeting in Escondido Wednesday.

“I speak to you as an immigrant myself. I came to this country 45 years ago with my mother. 45 years ago we were not offered sanctuary, we were not offered an easier, softer way. We were told you have to be an American citizen, and here’s what you have to do, and we did it,” the man wearing a Make America Great Again hat says.

“We worked hard and we put in our time. I now have a piece of paper hanging on my wall called a naturalization certificate and it says, ‘I am a proud United States American citizen.’ And if I can do it, every single person that’s a ‘DREAMer’ in this room can do it.’ Every person that’s ‘undocumented’ in this room, they can do it, too.”

The city council voted 4-1 in favor of the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s Sanctuary City laws Wednesday, making Escondido the first city in San Diego county to support the suit.