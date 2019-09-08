VIDEO: Liberals gladly sign petition to protect eagle eggs — but not human babies

Unborn eagles, those still in their eggs, deserve the government’s full protection, but human babies, still in their mother’s womb, do not.

That was the consensus of several California liberals recently approached by PragerU’s Will Witt, who asked folks to sign petitions to protect both species.

“Bald eagle eggs are protected under federal law, but there is no federal law protecting children from abortion. Will Witt takes to the streets to find out if people in Los Angeles would sign a petition to protect eagle eggs, along with a petition to protect babies in the womb,” PragerU posted in the video’s description.

The footage made it clear there’s a double standard on what lives are worth protecting, with all those questioned in Echo Park freely signing on to help their feathered friends and none willing to do the same for unborn babies.

“Ya, of course,” a red-headed woman exclaimed when presented with the eagle petition. “Eagles are people too.”

“Oh my God, how fun,” a bikinied blonde pounding White Claws in the park told Witt.

“Ya, definitely,” two men agreed as they signed.

“Best of luck, I hope you save the eagles,” another young woman said, adding her John Hancock.

The cooperative tone quickly shifted when Witt presented the second petition, though several seemed to understand the irony.

“Oh, wait, I don’t agree with that,” the red-head said. “No, I’m pro-abortion, sorry.

“This is awkward now,” she said.

The red-head argued that killing children while protecting eagle eggs makes sense “because, like, eagles aren’t raped.”

“Oh no, I don’t agree. I fully support abortion,” the other young woman said.

“Why do you support not the killing unborn eagles, but the killing of unborn children?” Witt pressed.

“Um, I think it’s the mother’s decision,” she said.

“A human woman should have more rights, probably, than a bald eagle,” she added with a resist fist. “Abortion!”

“I feel like anyone can make their own decision about their body,” said the boozy blonde. “Babies are gross.”

The “educational” exercise was enlightening, Witt said.

“We found that a lot of the people who we talked to at the beginning of our interview with them didn’t really like us at the end of our interview with them, which is ok cause we got some good educational stuff,” he said.