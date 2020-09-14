Video: Liberals Pelt Children With Eggs At Pro-Trump Rally

During a rally for GOP Senate candidate Lauren Witzke on Sunday, liberal agitators threw eggs at the group of Republicans and hit two children.

Posting a video to Twitter showing eggshells in a young girl’s hair, Witzke wrote, “Today, in Joe Biden’s town, a child was egged during our pro-Trump rally by hateful leftists.”

Today, in @JoeBiden’s town, a child was egged during our pro-Trump rally by hateful leftists. @DonaldJTrumpJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/2LGP0Jsnot — Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 14, 2020

This proves nobody is safe from attacks by the increasingly violent leftist mob.

