Video: Liberals Pelt Children With Eggs At Pro-Trump Rally

During a rally for GOP Senate candidate Lauren Witzke on Sunday, liberal agitators threw eggs at the group of Republicans and hit two children.

Posting a video to Twitter showing eggshells in a young girl’s hair, Witzke wrote, “Today, in Joe Biden’s town, a child was egged during our pro-Trump rally by hateful leftists.”

This proves nobody is safe from attacks by the increasingly violent leftist mob.

