Video: Liberals Triggered Into Literal Screaming Fit by Man Reading Constitution

A video from last night’s protest outside the Supreme Court shows two liberals being triggered into literal screaming fits by a man reading out the Constitution.

A conservative with a bullhorn begins reading out passages from the Constitution before making the point that nowhere does it mention abortion or Roe v Wade.

This prompts two nearby leftists to literally break out in fits of rage, yelling in his ear for almost two minutes straight.

The absolute state of the Resistance. pic.twitter.com/Ss33xY9o78 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 10, 2018

At one stage the screaming man loses his voice and has to take a moment to recover.

“This is how much the left hates freedom of speech, the absolute state of the Resistance,” commented Breitbart, who posted the video on Twitter.

The scenes are reminiscent of the two separate occasions when leftists literally organized events called “scream helplessly at the sky” during which large crowds of them wailed into the wind for no discernible reason.

As we reported earlier, this was about as much energy as leftists could muster during the protest, which was sparsely attended. According to conservative comedian Tim Young who attended the demonstration, about 300 people showed up.

Those who chose not to engage in loud screaming hissy fits in reaction to Trump’s Supreme Court pick chose to do the text version on Twitter instead.

Actor Andy Richter launched into a barely coherent all caps rant, exclaiming, “WHY DOES ANY ONE TALK ABOUT THIS PRESIDENT AS IF THE FACT THAT HE’S CARRYING OUT A PUTIN-ASSIGNED CHORE LIST ISN’T AS OBVIOUS AS THE BLUENESS OF THE CLEAR SKY?”

MAYBE BECAUSE THAT'S A BATSHIT CONSPIRACY THEORY WHICH ISN'T TRUE AND YOU'RE JUST A HYSTERICAL IDIOT WHO THINKS ALL CAPS GIVES YOU THE MORAL HIGH GROUND WHEN IN REALITY IT JUST MAKES YOU LOOK INSANE. https://t.co/iX2i6A5twg — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 10, 2018

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.