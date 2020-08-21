Video: Liberals Triggered over Engagement Proposal With Special MAGA Twist

Liberals are fuming over a viral video showing a man propose to his girlfriend with a “Trump 2020” ring.

The video, shot earlier this week by pro-Trump Tik Tok user @MegaAmerican, starts with the couple standing in the rain with no umbrella looking at a small gazebo, before the man gets on one knee to make the proposal.

Watch all the way to end pic.twitter.com/Ibjnfu7xk7 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 21, 2020

After about 30 seconds of the 40-second video, viewers learn the engagement ring features the slogan “Trump 2020” with an American flag backdrop.

Needless to say, liberals on Twitter were not happy with the surprise MAGA twist.

Idk what’s worse:

– being in the rain with no shoes on

– being in public with no mask

– being proposed to with a Tr*mp themed engagement ring pic.twitter.com/X19GIlM0cJ — Will-👁-Am (@atb__william) August 20, 2020

the way my face went from smiling to pissed in under a second — pants pooper (@mauuuuurrr) August 20, 2020

this was literally my face pic.twitter.com/YV96VQLks3 — willa🌿hates🌸cops🌞 (@heyitsbruv) August 20, 2020

Me watching the entire video .. chile what were they thinking pic.twitter.com/XPBJuI2rpn — stephanie (@trixoland) August 21, 2020

White ppl just nasty why they outside with no shoes on. — MauriTania West ™ (@Tdotnia) August 20, 2020

I am repulsed that I thought this was gonna be a cute lil proposal video. pic.twitter.com/SRoUxzjA8p — student✨ (@NaiaMeyers) August 21, 2020

Literally my face at the end pic.twitter.com/DCzuMQ937J — prettyputa♡ (@DiosaGalore_) August 20, 2020

The couple made the troll even greater with another ring featuring the face of President Trump, which liberals also hated.

i didn’t know it could get worse but look at his ring… these people are obsessed with him omg pic.twitter.com/R3ypAPJGwc — hales (@haleymeneses) August 21, 2020



Alex Jones breaks down President Trump’s statements in Ohio about possibly being the last time he is seen for a while, and what Americans must do in order to reclaim their destiny.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!