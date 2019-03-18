Video: Libs Cheer as Beto Endorses Third Trimester Abortions

Democrat presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke was asked if he supports up-to-birth abortions during a campaign event in Cleveland, Ohio, but rather than answer the question directly, he instead pivoted to the general topic of abortion.

“Are you for or against third-trimester abortions?” I asked O’Rourke Monday.

“The question is about abortion and reproductive rights and my answer to you is that should be a decision that the woman makes. I trust her,” O’Rourke said to cheers and applause.

O’Rourke also co-sponsored a bill in 2017 that would have done away with most state restrictions on abortion.

From National Review:

“The former Texas congressman, who rose to prominence during a failed Senate run against Ted Cruz (R., Texas) last year, co-sponsored in 2017 the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would have eliminated nearly all state restrictions on abortion, including so-called right-to-know laws and mandatory waiting periods.”

“O’Rourke’s refusal to engage with the policy debate surrounding third-trimester abortions in particular is broadly reflective of the Democratic presidential field, which comprises lawmakers who maintain a blanket opposition to abortion restrictions regardless of gestational age.”

