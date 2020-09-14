Video: 'Lock Her Up' Chants Resume At Trump Rally

Supporters of President Trump returned to chanting ‘lock her up’ at a rally in Nevada Sunday night after Trump mentioned Hillary Clinton.

The chants began when the President spoke about former DNC head Donna Brazile allegedly feeding debate questions to Hillary Clinton four years ago.

As the chants grew, Trump again brought up Clinton’s email scandal.

“I used to stand back and I’d say, you know, be quiet please don’t say that,” Trump said, referring to the chant.

But then the President added “You know, it’s true … She got a subpoena from the United States Congress, right, and she and her lawyer deleted 33,000 emails — after she got a United States subpoena.”

Watch:

The first woman Trump mentions during his rally is Donna Brazile. His audience responds by chanting "lock her up!" Trump responds by calling for Hillary Clinton to be imprisoned. pic.twitter.com/5UTFzn62A6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

Trump also stated that Clinton’s lawyers should be prosecuted:

"Her lawyers should go to jail with her" — Trump on Hillary Clinton pic.twitter.com/RmdH5TJSo8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

Elsewhere during the rally, Trump called for the death penally for those who attack cops:

If you murder a police officer, you should receive the death penalty! pic.twitter.com/07n5Rwrb4b — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

Much to the ire of leftists, including obsessive anti-Trumper Aaron Rupar, the President also raised the issue of mail-in ballots, suggesting that Democrats were attempting to use the system to steal the election:

"I hope you're all going to be poll watchers, because with you people watching the polls it's going to be pretty hard to cheat. I'll tell you, I wouldn't want to be a cheater" — Trump pic.twitter.com/zihzzgx6LI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

"We have a rigged election. It's a rigged election" — Trump plants the seeds for challenging the results of November's election pic.twitter.com/iTsOSPAweG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 13, 2020

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!