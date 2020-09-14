Video: 'Lock Her Up' Chants Resume At Trump Rally

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Supporters of President Trump returned to chanting ‘lock her up’ at a rally in Nevada Sunday night after Trump mentioned Hillary Clinton.

The chants began when the President spoke about former DNC head Donna Brazile allegedly feeding debate questions to Hillary Clinton four years ago.

As the chants grew, Trump again brought up Clinton’s email scandal.

“I used to stand back and I’d say, you know, be quiet please don’t say that,” Trump said, referring to the chant.

But then the President added “You know, it’s true … She got a subpoena from the United States Congress, right, and she and her lawyer deleted 33,000 emails — after she got a United States subpoena.”

Watch:

Trump also stated that Clinton’s lawyers should be prosecuted:

Elsewhere during the rally, Trump called for the death penally for those who attack cops:

Much to the ire of leftists, including obsessive anti-Trumper Aaron Rupar, the President also raised the issue of mail-in ballots, suggesting that Democrats were attempting to use the system to steal the election:

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Gravel Institute: “Blue Lives Don’t Matter” Because They Are Not a “Thing”

Gravel Institute: “Blue Lives Don’t Matter” Because They Are Not a “Thing”

U.S. News
Comments
Candace Owens Rages At BLM Enablers Over Cop Shooting

Candace Owens Rages At BLM Enablers Over Cop Shooting

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Calls For Death Penalty For Cop Attackers

U.S. News
comments

BLM Riot And Loot in Lancaster After Man Shot While Charging Cop With A Knife; Had Prior Charges For Stabbing 4 Others

U.S. News
comments

Los Angeles County Deputies Out of Surgery, Expected to Survive

U.S. News
comments

Comments