VIDEO: Looters Hit Foot Locker And More During Hurricane Irma

News crews caught looters looting up a storm in Florida over the weekend as Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc.

Dozens of looters were seen stealing essential items such as new pairs of Air Jordans and Nikes from Foot Locker in Miami. The looters loaded as many shoes as they possibly could into their cars to help them survive the storm.

Other looters were seen collecting essential supplies at CashAmerica and Pawn & Simon’s on West Sunrise Boulevard.

Disturbingly, racist cops arrested several of the Irma survivors as they were collecting essential supplies.


