VIDEO: Looters Hit Foot Locker And More During Hurricane Irma

News crews caught looters looting up a storm in Florida over the weekend as Hurricane Irma wreaked havoc.

Dozens of looters were seen stealing essential items such as new pairs of Air Jordans and Nikes from Foot Locker in Miami. The looters loaded as many shoes as they possibly could into their cars to help them survive the storm.

More looting in Ft Lauderdale during #IRMA. Watch as these ppl steal shoes from the Foot Locker on Sunrise Blvd. #pathetic @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/WmUbLli2KR — Sanela Sabovic (@SabovicSanela) September 10, 2017

Other looters were seen collecting essential supplies at CashAmerica and Pawn & Simon’s on West Sunrise Boulevard.

#BREAKING Local 10 cameras catch looters breaking into stores in Fort Lauderdale during #Irma https://t.co/45ESxKpUdk pic.twitter.com/tjCH1iqhH8 — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 10, 2017

Disturbingly, racist cops arrested several of the Irma survivors as they were collecting essential supplies.

#FLPD Can't say we didn't warn you…28 YOs Ryan Cook & Max Saintvil each face 6 counts of burglary from overnight #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/GyPhAeMAVZ — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) September 10, 2017