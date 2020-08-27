Video: Looting Breaks Out in Minneapolis After Homicide Suspect Commits Suicide

Image Credits: Leila Navidi/Star Tribune via Getty Images.

Looters are targeting stores in downtown Minneapolis after a homicide suspect committed suicide at Nicollet Mall Wednesday evening, according to local law enforcement.

FOX 9 reports:

Social media posts show images of people damaging items in a Target as well as broken windows of surrounding stores. […]

According to Metro Transit, light rail service is not going past U.S. Bank Stadium due to the police activity downtown. Trains and buses will not be serving the area until further notice. […]

To refute the rumors, Minneapolis police held a press conference and shared video of the incident from a city surveillance camera. FOX 9 has reviewed city camera video provided by Minneapolis police which appears to show the suspect in the Ramp A homicide shooting himself.

FOX 9 reporter Courtney Godfrey also shared footage showing people looting a liquor store and other nearby businesses.

Godfrey tweeted: “Looting in downtown Minneapolis. Haskell’s liquor store and Medical Arts building included. This is all linked to alleged suicide of suspect in earlier homicide. Crowds down here were convinced he was shot by police.”

