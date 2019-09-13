Video: Los Angelenos Can't Tell if Paintings Were Done by Artist or 2-Year-Old

A video shows people in Los Angeles being unable to tell if paintings were created by an artist or a 2-year-old, once again underscoring how most modern art is pretentious, unskilled crap.

Will Witt, Dennis Prager and some children created several “paintings” consisting of little else but random splodges and none of the respondents could tell which ones were created by the kids.

Most of the people reacted by attempting to decipher meaning out of something completely meaningless, presumably in an effort to not appear uncultured or ignorant.

Can people tell whether a painting was done by a two-year-old or by a real artist? Should there be standards for art?@thewillwitt heads out to the Arts District in Los Angeles with an experiment to find out. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/VczRfjy7P6 — PragerU (@prageru) September 12, 2019

When a piece of art is so vague that literally any meaning can be imposed on it, it has no meaning at all.

Only one of the respondents, a female police officer, was honest in her response, commenting, “It just looks like scribbles.”

As I document in the video below, modern art is a racket.

Most so-called modern art, some of which is literally trash, only gets featured in galleries if it carries a left-wing social justice message.

Collectors and galleries also use obscurantism to disguise the fact that the majority of it is talentless dross and an insult to the senses.

