Video: Mainstream Media Hacks Livid Infowars Exposing Truth of Hong Kong Protests

Infowars is on the ground in Hong Kong covering the massive anti-ChiCom protests, and the mainstream media couldn’t be more unhappy about that.

Infowars reporters Savanah Hernandez, Greg Reese, and Paul Joseph Watson have been providing extensive mind-blowing coverage and reports of the Hong Kong protests all week.

But when a couple of MSM journalists tried to ridicule Infowars as “conspiracy theorists” during the demonstrations, Hernandez clapped back.

The mainstream media is terrified that Infowars has come to fill the void of real journalism that they’ve long ago abandoned.

One demonstrator explained to Infowars why Pepe the Frog has become a symbol of freedom against Communist China.

Another protester described the clashes between the demonstrators and police forces, where he sustained injuries from rubber bullets.

Mainstream media doing their jobs? Now THAT’s a conspiracy theory!

Alex Jones supports Hong Kong and its people’s fight for their freedom from communist Chinese rule.


