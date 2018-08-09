Video: Man Breaks Legs after Scaling Border Wall

A man who illegally crossed into the US from Mexico broke both legs after scaling the border wall in California.

Border Patrol surveillance footage from August 5 shows the man drop from a 30-foot height after crossing over into Calexico, the site where President Trump’s highly touted border wall is being constructed.

Man Severely Injured After Falling From Border Wall Into California – CBP pic.twitter.com/R9cxnh6N7s — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 9, 2018

“Paramedics determined that the man broke his legs and may have injured his back,” reported the Associated Press. “He was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs.”

AP notes the man, who was not identified, will likely have his medical expenses paid for by the US government, after which he will most likely face deportation.

President Trump, who personally visited the site earlier this year, has repeatedly pressured Democrats to fund the wall in order to secure the nation’s safety.

“If we don’t have a wall system, we’re not going to have a country,” the president tweeted in March.

If we don’t have a wall system, we’re not going to have a country. Congress must fund the BORDER WALL & prohibit grants to sanctuary jurisdictions that threaten the security of our country & the people of our country. We must enforce our laws & protect our people! #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/NGqNueukvj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

