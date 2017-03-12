Video: Man Brutally Beaten In Manhattan As People Walk By

A man was brutally beaten on a sidewalk in Manhattan’s Lower East Side in broad daylight on Friday afternoon as pedestrians walked by while the entire attack caught on camera.

The incident took place around 2:45 p.m on Friday and NY Police is searching for two suspects.

The police said two men chased a 24-year-old man north on Orchard Street towards Stanton Street. The men caught up to the victim in front of 156 Orchard Street and began to punch and kick him multiple times in his head, face and body, according to NY1. The two men then fled in a black livery vehicle.

An owner of a nearby gallery, interviewed by Pix11, was stunned not so much at the violence, but at how pedestrians simply walked by the scene of the crime with nobody offering to help or stop the brutal beating.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The NYPD asks anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.